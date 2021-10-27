U.S. Air Force F-35As assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson AFB, Alaska, taxi in preparation for takeoff at Tyndall AFB, Fla. on Oct. 15. The 354th Fighter Wing participated in the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapons System Evaluation Program, an exercise held regularly to evaluate pilots and their aircraft on combat capabilities during air-to-air operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies is recommending that the U.S. Air Force accelerate production of the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35A fighter to counter China and Russia.
“There are no other credible fifth-generation fighter aircraft currently…