Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) conducted a successful test of the Second Stage Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) on August 25, 2021 in Promontory, Utah as part of the development of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) offensive hypersonic strike capability and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW). (U.S. Navy photo)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
7 hours ago |
06/28/2024
hypersonics Navy/USMC

The Navy awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $534 million contract modification on June 27 for testing as well as systems engineering and development for the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic weapon. var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_667f808471878;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.