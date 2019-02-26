General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has named 10 partner companies that will comprise Team Reaper Australia, the group to furnish the Oceanic country’s military with either MQ-9A or MQ-9B large UAS.

Australia named GA-ASI as its armed drone provider last November under its Project Air 7003 but has yet to choose between the MQ-9A Predator B, or Reaper, or the in-development MQ-9B, which comes in both an air-focused SkyGuardian and maritime SeaGuardian configuration. It would be the third country to select the MQ-9B after the U.K. and Belgium, and a decision is expected this year.

Whichever version of the MQ-9 Australia selects, GA-ASI is filling out the team of companies that will supply and support the country.

“We’ve brought together a world-class group of companies that make up Team Reaper Australia, and the team continues to grow,” said GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue in a Tuesday statement.

So far, there are 10 companies in addition to GA-ASI, each responsible for different things:

Cobham Aviation Services Australia , Lead Partner – maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), logistics

, Lead Partner – maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), logistics CAE Australia – aircraft training devices, training services, support material and courseware

– aircraft training devices, training services, support material and courseware Airspeed – sovereign payload pods and in-country composite repairs

– sovereign payload pods and in-country composite repairs Flight Data Systems – Aviation services and products, including environmental testing of line-replaceable units, flight data acquisition, monitoring and analysis

– Aviation services and products, including environmental testing of line-replaceable units, flight data acquisition, monitoring and analysis Raytheon Australia [RTN]– electro-optical/infrared image systems and integration of payloads and weapons

[RTN]– electro-optical/infrared image systems and integration of payloads and weapons Collins Aerospace [UTX] – fast attack (FasTAK) network joint fires on Rosetta datalink processor gateway for digital joint fires

[UTX] – fast attack (FasTAK) network joint fires on Rosetta datalink processor gateway for digital joint fires Quickstep Technologies – composite component manufacturing

– composite component manufacturing Sentient Vision Systems – autonomous detection systems, including all environmental visual detection and ranging (ViDAR) wide-area motion imagery

– autonomous detection systems, including all environmental visual detection and ranging (ViDAR) wide-area motion imagery TAE Aerospace – Honeywell TPE331 engine MRO and other powerplant-related component manufacturing

– Honeywell TPE331 engine MRO and other powerplant-related component manufacturing Ultra Electronics Australia – electronic warfare payloads

A timeline has not yet been released for delivery of GA-ASI’s aircraft to the Australian Defense Force, but some hint may be available in the form of the MQ-9B’s production timeline: It is currently on pace, according to GA-ASI, and with first delivery expected to launch customer United Kingdom in the early 2020s.