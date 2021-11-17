U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Lomenzo (from left), Airman 1st Class Alexia Hernandez, 5th Air Support Operations Squadron command and control battle management operators, and Capt. John Brogan, 5th ASOS air liaison officer, monitor battlespace movements at a simulated austere base during the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev. on Sept. 3 last year (Air Force Photo).
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) recently awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] an expanded scope of work for a satellite communications (SATCOM)-enabled Freedom Radio that is to allow communications across land, sea, air, and space domains between older systems…