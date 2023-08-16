Personnel from participating nations reported to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) in support of the Australia, United Kingdom, and United States (AUKUS) security partnership’s Pillar One initiative on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: Justice Vannatta, U.S. Navy Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility)
By Rich Abott |
3 hours ago |
08/16/2023
international Navy/USMC

Uniformed and civilian submarine maintenance experts from Australia, the U.K and U.S. reported to Pearl Harbor this week to start learning what maintenance skills will be required to establish the allied rotational submarine force in Australia by 2027.

Last…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.