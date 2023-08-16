Personnel from participating nations reported to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) in support of the Australia, United Kingdom, and United States (AUKUS) security partnership’s Pillar One initiative on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: Justice Vannatta, U.S. Navy Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility)
Uniformed and civilian submarine maintenance experts from Australia, the U.K and U.S. reported to Pearl Harbor this week to start learning what maintenance skills will be required to establish the allied rotational submarine force in Australia by 2027.
Last…