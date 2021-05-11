Rapiscan's Eagle Portal cargo inspection system: Photo: Rapiscan
By Cal Biesecker |
1 day ago |
05/11/2021

OSI Systems [OSIS]

3Q21                   3Q20

Sales                    $283.8M             $292.9M

Net Inc.               $18.8M, $1.03   $19.6M, $1.06

Sales tumbled fell 3% on a 19%…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.