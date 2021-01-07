A U.S. Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, operates a Battelle Drone Defender V2 during counter unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) training at the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Oct. 9, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Artur Shvartsberg)
The Department of Defense (DoD) released its Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) strategy to combat risks imposed by small UAS at home and abroad. The strategy is built on a risk-based approach that will provide a framework to enhance the joint force,…