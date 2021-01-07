A U.S. Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, operates a Battelle Drone Defender V2 during counter unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) training at the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Oct. 9, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Artur Shvartsberg)
By Kelsey Reichmann |
1 day ago |
01/07/2021
C-sUAS C-sUAS strategy JCO sUAS

The Department of Defense (DoD) released its Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) strategy to combat risks imposed by small UAS at home and abroad. The strategy is built on a risk-based approach that will provide a framework to enhance the joint force,…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.