The future USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120) Arleigh Burke-class destroyer completed acceptance trials on Dec. 9, shipbuilder General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works (BIW) said on Friday.

During the trials, a GD Bath Iron Works crew operated the ship to demonstrate the hull, mechanical and electrical systems perform as expected for the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) over three days operating in the Gulf of Maine.

INSURV determines if a ship’s systems are operational before a ship is delivered to the Navy.

“Carl M. Levin reflects well on the dedication of all the shipbuilders who have contributed to its success. We look forward to delivery of this fine ship to the U.S. Navy,” Bath Iron Works President Chuck Krugh said in a statement.

DDG-120 is named after former Michigan Sen. Carl Levin, a longtime chairman and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee for over 35 years.

BIW is also building the future Flight IIA destroyers John Basilone (DDG-122), Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG-124) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG-127) as well as Flight III variants Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG-126), William Charette (DDG-130) and Quentin Walsh (DDG-132).