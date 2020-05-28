Comtech Telecommunications and its subsidiaries won two contracts to provide U.S. government and military satellite service, the company announced May 28.

Comtech’s Mission-Critical Technologies group was awarded a $12.5 million order from U.S.-based integrator Strategic Communications to provide Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) satellite terminals to support secure communications for an unnamed U.S. government end-user.

Comtech’s Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., also received a $1.7 million order for engineering services from Hughes Network Systems to support its ongoing Data Link Modernization (DLM) contract and provide new satellite communications systems for the U.S. Army’s MQ-1C Gray Eagle Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS).

Under the development and prototype phase of the sub-contract with Hughes, Comtech EF Data said it would provide advanced engineering services, including porting of waveforms to the prime contractor’s airborne and ground-based satellite modems and support for stringent U.S. Army cyber security requirements.

“We believe [the DLM] award is tangible evidence that our ongoing investments in secure wireless technologies are paying off,” Comtech CEO Fred Kornberg said in a statement. “We are proud to be working with Hughes and the DoD to support the warfighters’ needs with the highest performance, most robust, cost-effective and reliable solution available in the marketplace.”