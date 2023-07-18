U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Krystoffer Miller, 325th Security Forces Squadron operations support superintendent, employs a Ghost Robotics built Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicle at Tyndall AFB, Fla. on March 24, 2021. The prototypes were equipped with advanced multi-directional, thermal, and infrared video features that provide artificial intelligence-based threat detection., the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Pentagon data centralization is crucial to the future of military artificial intelligence (AI) applications, an AI entrepreneur told a congressional hearing on July 18th.
“AI systems are only as good the data they are trained on,” Alexandr Wang,…