190208-N-JI086-050 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 8, 2019) A Rafale multirole fighter takes off from the French aircraft carrier FS Charles De Galle (R 91) during exercise FANAL 2019, Feb. 8, 2019. FANAL 19 is a French exercise designed to enhance the operational capability of the French Carrier Strike Group, Charles de Gaulle while providing realistic training to both the French and participating nations while strengthening interoperability and relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/Released)
U.S. Central Command requires support from coalition partners to provide a sufficient carrier strike group presence and meet mission needs in its area of responsibility, the command’s leader told lawmakers March 7.
Outgoing CENTCOM Commander Army Gen. Joseph…