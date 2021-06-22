Peraton supports CBP's Tethered Aerostat Radar System. Photo: CBP
By Cal Biesecker |
1 day ago |
06/22/2021

Customs and Border Protection plans to recompete a support contract sooner than planned for an aerostat-based surveillance program, saying concerns during the initial year of the current contract are “unresolved.”

Until a competitive follow-on contract is…

