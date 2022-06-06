A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a GPS III-5 satellite into orbit launches from LC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. on June 17, 2021. The GPS III satellites have signals three times more accurate than the current generation of satellites and eight times the jamming resistance, U.S. Space Force said (U.S. Space Force Photo)
BAE Systems said on June 6 that it has improved its Digital GPS Anti-Jam Receiver (DIGAR) to allow beamforming with Trimble receivers as well as BAE’s own receivers.
“DIGAR’s beamforming capabilities increase the level of GPS jamming protection…