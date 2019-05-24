BAE Systems has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps competency consulting partner status, which the company says will help it develop and deliver software more quickly for customers as it facilitates secure cloud migration.

Amazon‘s [AMZN] cloud computing service, AWS, offers tools under its DevOps umbrella to help companies across a broad range of industries effectively and efficiently develop software. As part of that initiative, Amazon qualifies certain third-party tools and services that integrate with AWS under its competency programs to ensure customers of quality and allow partners to differentiate themselves. BAE’s qualification is in consulting, particularly focused on cloud infrastructure for government agencies.

“The designation validates our experience and the technical acumen of our AWS DevOps professionals,” said Don DeSanto, director of strategic partnerships for BAE’s intelligence and security sector. “The DevOps designation is a key discriminator our customers seek when choosing a large systems integrator to trust with mission infrastructure, applications, and most importantly data.”

To earn the designation, BAE had to develop a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) 4.0 strategy to migrate three types of applications for a customer across a 10-week timeline. According to BAE, the use of AWS services such as CloudWatch allowed the company to optimize the migration, reducing man-hours and saving money for government customers. This trusted, independent accreditation of our technical proficiency furthers our position as the go-to expert for developing and operating government cloud environments,” said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE’s intelligence solutions business.

“Using DevOps, we are able to quickly build, test, and deploy code to eliminate bugs, enhance mission functionality and implement cybersecurity protection quickly and efficiently, while also minimizing downtime,” said Manish Parikh, CTO for BAE’s intelligence and security business. “Our DevOps team is changing how our customers leverage the cloud throughout their enterprise to improve their overall user experience.”

BAE designs its solutions from the ground up to meet agency needs and security requirements for the intelligence community or Defense Department, and the AWS tools enable BAE to create new automated build scripts that improve efficiency. According to DeSanto, the company’s DevOps team reduced one customer’s anticipated cloud migration timeline from six months to 10 weeks.