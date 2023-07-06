Ground software as a service company Atlas Space Operations named John Williams as its new CEO, and opened a government-focused subsidiary, Freedom Space Technologies, the company said this week.

Williams joins Atlas Space Operations from Viasat [VSAT] where he served as vice president of Real-Time Earth, Viasat’s ground station as a service business line, which Atlas partners with. He has a 21-year career as an Air Force officer and also worked at Booz Allen Hamilton [BAH], ATK Space Systems (now Northrop Grumman [NOC]), and Universal Space Network (now SSC).

“[John Williams’] experience and deep understanding of the space industry make him the ideal fit for leading Atlas into an exciting and prosperous future. With this addition, we are confident that Atlas will continue to excel in providing innovative satellite communication solutions and further strengthen our position as an industry leader,” said Brad Bode, co-founder and CTO.

In another strategic move, the company is opening Freedom Space Technologies, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to support the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Security Space organizations, including classified missions. The company said this new subsidiary will help it meet the government’s need to use commercial capabilities and provide data security, reliability, and responsiveness for government agencies.

Atlas Space Operations offers the Freedom ground network software management system and has a global network of 30 operational and planned antennas. The company raised a $26 million Series B round in August of 2022.