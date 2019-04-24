Retired Lt. Col. Robert Pardo approaches an F-4 Phantom while in the F-15E Strike Eagle flight simulator at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Oct. 10, 2014. While attempting to recreate his “Pardo’s Push” maneuver he told those watching he “didn’t know how anyone could do something like that” and that it must take “a lot of guts.” (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Ashley J. Thum)
The Air Force is conducting a market survey for new F-15E simulators to train pilots should the service receive new Boeing [BA]-made F-15EX aircraft, according to an April 24 solicitation.
The notice, posted Wednesday on FedBizOpps, states that the Air Force…