Accenture [ACN] on Monday said it completed its acquisition of BCT Solutions, an Australia-based consulting firm with core capabilities in command and control, cyber security, electronic warfare and intelligence, bolstering its presence in Australia.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture said that the acquisition is part of its strategy to provide comprehensive mission support capabilities for Australia’s government sector, particularly in defense, national security and public safety.

“With BCT now part of Accenture, the reach and scale of our business has been elevated, adding impressive industry expertise and credentials,” Catherine Garner, lead for Accenture’s Health and Public Service team in Australia and New Zealand, said in a statement.

Most of BCT’s 50 employees, 87 percent, are veterans of the Australian Defence Force. Founded in 2015, BCT is focused on classified technology work.

“From very early on we were always thinking of ways to provide more opportunities for our team to grow and progress,” Angus Heatley, a director at BCT, said in a statement. “The acquisition by Accenture, allows our team to keep doing the work they love, but now has access to multiple career pathways and a huge amount of opportunities.”