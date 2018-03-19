Aware the Army wants bigger guns for its combat vehicles, BAE Systems is pitching its CT40 cannon and cased-telescoped ammunition for service officials during a live-fire demonstration this week at Fort Benning, Ga.BAE hasn’t settled on a turret integrator with…
You’re Going To Need A Bigger Gun: BAE Pitches 40mm For Stryker, Bradley
Aware the Army wants bigger guns for its combat vehicles, BAE Systems is pitching its CT40 cannon and cased-telescoped ammunition for service officials during a live-fire demonstration this week at Fort Benning, Ga.BAE hasn’t settled on a turret integrator with…