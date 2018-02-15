White House Blames Russian Military For NotPetya Global Cyber Attack

Defense Daily | 02/15/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

After months of conducting its due diligence, the U.S. government on Thursday attributed Russia’s military with a cyber-attack last summer that masqueraded as ransomware but in reality was meant to wipe clean infected computers worldwide and ended up costing…

