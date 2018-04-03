Two companies will share in a nearly half-billion-dollar contract for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of one the Army’s three future ground robot programs of record.QinetiQ North America and Endeavor Robotics were selected as suppliers…
Two Companies Share $400 Million Army Robot Development Contract
Two companies will share in a nearly half-billion-dollar contract for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of one the Army’s three future ground robot programs of record.QinetiQ North America and Endeavor Robotics were selected as suppliers…