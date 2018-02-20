The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is seeking $71.5 million in FY ’19 for investments in its passenger screening program, with all of the funding proposed for acquiring 145 computed tomography (CT) systems that will screen carry-on bags at checkpoints.The…
TSA’s FY ’19 Request for Passenger Screening Focused on CT Systems
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is seeking $71.5 million in FY ’19 for investments in its passenger screening program, with all of the funding proposed for acquiring 145 computed tomography (CT) systems that will screen carry-on bags at checkpoints.The…