President Trump on Thursday announced tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, saying the new measures are meant to counter unfair trade practices that hurt American workers and industries and threaten national security.The tariffs, which Trump had already telegraphed…
Trump Places Tariffs On Aluminum, Steel Imports; A&D Industry Sees Potential Harm
