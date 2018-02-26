A multi-agency task force studying U.S. military contractors has an April 17 deadline to deliver its report, but has already identified some causes for concern over the health of the domestic defense industrial base.The Defense Department’s spending has been…
Trump-Ordered Industrial Base Study Finds Defense Industry At Risk
