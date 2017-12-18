France’s Thales on Sunday said it has agreed to acquire Gemalto, a provider of a range of digital security solutions and capabilities, in a $5.7 billion deal to accelerate its strategy around digital technologies and data security.Thales beat out France-based…
Thales To Acquire Gemalto In Acceleration Of Digital Security Strategy
