Thales To Acquire Gemalto In Acceleration Of Digital Security Strategy

Defense Daily | 12/18/2017 | Calvin Biesecker

France’s Thales on Sunday said it has agreed to acquire Gemalto, a provider of a range of digital security solutions and capabilities, in a $5.7 billion deal to accelerate its strategy around digital technologies and data security.Thales beat out France-based…

