Gigamon Acquired By Private InvestorsThe information network visibility firm Gigamon, Inc., has been acquired by the private investment firm Elliott Management and Qatar’s state-owned management fund Qatar Investment Authority for $1.6 billion. “With the acquisition…
Tech Developments
