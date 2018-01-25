Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Thursday posted lower net income in its fourth quarter stemming from a new tax reform law that went into effect on Jan. 1 and a discretionary pension contribution but the company said that lower taxes will result in benefits to employees,…
Tax Change Hits Northrop Grumman’s Earnings But Benefits Await In 2018
Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Thursday posted lower net income in its fourth quarter stemming from a new tax reform law that went into effect on Jan. 1 and a discretionary pension contribution but the company said that lower taxes will result in benefits to employees,…