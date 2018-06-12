The U.S. State Department has cleared the way for India to buy nearly $1 million worth of Boeing [BA] AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and associated weapons, sensors, mission systems and simulators.Under a $930 million direct commercial sales agreement announced…
State OKs India Apache, Weapons Buy Worth Nearly $1 Billion
The U.S. State Department has cleared the way for India to buy nearly $1 million worth of Boeing [BA] AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and associated weapons, sensors, mission systems and simulators.Under a $930 million direct commercial sales agreement announced…