The State Department has approved a $860.4 million deal with Spain for five AEGIS weapons combat system for its ship fleet.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the foreign military sales (FMS) on Tuesday. The sea-based Aegis missile…
State Department Approves $860.4 Million Deal With Spain For Five AEGIS Systems
