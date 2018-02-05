The State Department approved two possible Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Finland for Harpoon Block II and Evolved SeaSparrow Missiles (ESSM) naval missiles worth $735 million total.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of both approvals…
State Department Okays $735 Million In Naval Missiles To Finland
