State Department Okays $735 Million In Naval Missiles To Finland

Defense Daily | 02/05/2018 | Rich Abott

The State Department approved two possible Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Finland for Harpoon Block II and Evolved SeaSparrow Missiles (ESSM) naval missiles worth $735 million total.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of both approvals…

