SpaceX, ULA Get Air Force Contracts To Launch Up To Five Spacecraft

Defense Daily | 03/14/2018 | Marc Selinger

SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch up to five spacecraft for the U.S. Air Force under contract awards announced late March 14.SpaceX received a contract valued at up to $290.6 million to launch up to three Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellites,…

