SpaceX, ULA Get Air Force Contracts To Launch Up To Five Spacecraft
SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch up to five spacecraft for the U.S. Air Force under contract awards announced late March 14.SpaceX received a contract valued at up to $290.6 million to launch up to three Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellites,…