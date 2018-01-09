SpaceX Says Its Rocket Did Not Doom Zuma Spacecraft

Defense Daily | 01/09/2018 | Marc Selinger

SpaceX insisted Jan. 9 that its Falcon 9 launch vehicle, which lifted off two days earlier with the U.S. government's secretive Zuma payload, was not to blame for the apparent failure of the mission.Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer,…

