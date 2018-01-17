SpaceX has delayed the first two flights of its new Crew Dragon spacecraft by several months because the company's development work needs more time, a NASA official said Jan. 17.Crew Dragon, which SpaceX is developing to transport astronauts to the International…
SpaceX Delays Crew Dragon’s First Flight To August
