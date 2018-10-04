Sikorsky S-97 Raider Prototype Meets, Beats 200 Knots in Level Flight

Defense Daily | 10/04/2018 | Dan Parsons

Sikorsky’s S-97 Raider light attack prototype has exceeded 200 knots in level forward flight and is expected to continue ramping up to at least 220 knots, a speed unachievable in a traditional helicopter.Experimental Test Pilot Bill Fell said the Raider, which…

