Sikorsky’s S-97 Raider light attack prototype has exceeded 200 knots in level forward flight and is expected to continue ramping up to at least 220 knots, a speed unachievable in a traditional helicopter.Experimental Test Pilot Bill Fell said the Raider, which…
Sikorsky S-97 Raider Prototype Meets, Beats 200 Knots in Level Flight
