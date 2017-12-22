Congress passed a short-term budget resolution last Thursday which includes extending a National Security Agency (NSA) authority that allows for the warrantless collection of foreign suspects’ communications outside of U.S. borders.The surveillance law, Sec.…
Short-Term Budget Resolution Includes Sec. 702 Deadline Extension, IC Officials Urge Full Reauthorization
