Shanahan Wants Industry Feedback In Setting Standards And Prioritizing DoD Changes

Defense Daily | 02/08/2018 | Rich Abott

The second highest Pentagon civilian said on Tuesday that industry has to help the Defense Department change how it does business in procurement and adopting technology.Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan focused on several key points where industry can…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *