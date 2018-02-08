The second highest Pentagon civilian said on Tuesday that industry has to help the Defense Department change how it does business in procurement and adopting technology.Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan focused on several key points where industry can…
Shanahan Wants Industry Feedback In Setting Standards And Prioritizing DoD Changes
