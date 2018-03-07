By delegating management of large weapon programs to the military services, Congress may already have achieved the acquisition reforms it and Defense Department leaders have long sought, according to acquisition executives.Asked whether there have so far been any…
Service Weapon Buyers Say Congress Can ‘Declare Victory’ On Acquisition Reform
