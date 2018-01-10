Sens. Warren, Warner Introduce Bill Imposing Penalties Against Credit Agencies For Data Breaches

  • Home /
Defense Daily | 01/10/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) are hoping to avoid a repeat of last year’s massive Equifax [EFX] data breach with a new bill to impose financial penalties against credit reporting agencies (CRAs) who lose consumer’s private information.…

