The Senate voted Thursday to pass a bill reauthorizing a controversial National Security Agency (NSA) program allowing warrantless surveillance of foreign suspects outside the U.S. for another six years. Legislation to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence…
Senate Passes Bill Reauthorizing Controversial Warrantless Surveillance Program
The Senate voted Thursday to pass a bill reauthorizing a controversial National Security Agency (NSA) program allowing warrantless surveillance of foreign suspects outside the U.S. for another six years. Legislation to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence…