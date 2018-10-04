The Senate Wednesday evening passed a bill to operationalize the Department of Homeland Security’s main cyber security unit as the agency looks to continue improving election security and critical infrastructure protection efforts against growing cyber threats.The…
Senate Passes Bill To Operationalize DHS Cyber Protection Agency
