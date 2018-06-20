Saab Competing For Brazilian Corvette Program

Defense Daily | 06/20/2018 | Rich Abott

Sweden’s Saab and the Netherland’s Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding said on Monday they are working together to jointly compete for four Brazilian Navy Tamandaré-class corvettes (CCTs).If the Brazilian Navy chooses the team, Saab would provide the complete…

