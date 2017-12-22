Saab Acquiring Two Swedish Shipyards

Defense Daily International | 12/22/2017 | Calvin Biesecker

Boeing [BA] and Brazil’s Embraer [ERJ] on Dec. 21 said they are in discussions for a “potential combination” following a report in the Wall Street Journal that Boeing is in talks to acquire the maker of regional and business jets, light-attack fighters…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *