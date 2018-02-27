The head of U.S. Cyber Command told lawmakers Tuesday he has not received authority from the White House or the Secretary of Defense to carry out operations to disrupt future Russian cyber attacks on U.S. elections.Adm. Mike Rogers, who also leads the National…
Rogers: No Orders From White House For Cyber Command To Address Russian Election Interference
The head of U.S. Cyber Command told lawmakers Tuesday he has not received authority from the White House or the Secretary of Defense to carry out operations to disrupt future Russian cyber attacks on U.S. elections.Adm. Mike Rogers, who also leads the National…