Rocket Lab’s Electron Rocket Reaches Orbit For First Time

Defense Daily | 01/22/2018 | Marc Selinger

Rocket Lab, one of several firms vying for a share of the burgeoning small-satellite launcher business, reached orbit and unleashed small satellites for the first time with its Electron rocket Jan. 21.Minutes after its afternoon liftoff from New Zealand's Mahia…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *