The Canadian Navy awarded Rheinmetall a $14 million order to expand the multi ammunition softkill system (MASS) on its cruisers, the company said Wednesday.The Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigates currently feature the twin-launcher automated MASS decoy system…
Rheinmetall Wins Canada Frigate Countermeasure Expansion
