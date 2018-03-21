Raytheon [RTN] on Wednesday said its board had voted to increase the company’s annual dividend by nearly 9 percent, marking the 14th consecutive annual increase in the payment to shareholders.The company’s annual dividend is currently $3.19 per share and will…
Raytheon Increases Dividend
