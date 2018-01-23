PAE Venture Goes To Court To Challenge Navy Contract To Fluor

Defense Daily | 01/23/2018 | Rich Abott

In the most recent chapter of a long running battle to resolve a contested contract, PAE’s joint venture, DZSP 21, is going to federal court to resolve a base support services award in Guam that it ultimately lost to Fluor [FLR].The companies have a dispute over…

