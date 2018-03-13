Orbital ATK Unveils Satellite-Refueling Spacecraft

Defense Daily | 03/13/2018 | Marc Selinger

Orbital ATK [OA] announced March 13 that it is developing a robotic spacecraft that will carry up to 12 pods to refuel satellites on orbit.The Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) will approach a satellite that is healthy but low on fuel. It will then deploy a Mission…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *