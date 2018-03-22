In a surprise, the congressional appropriations bill for fiscal year 2018 includes funding for two Coast Guard National Security Cutters (NSC), moving the program within one vessel of a one-for-one replacement of legacy high endurance cutters.The FY ’18 Omnibus…
Omnibus Bill Funds Two More Coast Guard National Security Cutters
