The Defense Department has not yet decided what platform would launch the new nuclear- armed sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM) the administration is seeking in the recent nuclear posture review (NPR), the head of U.S. Strategic Command said on Friday.Air Force…
NPR’s New Nuke SLCM May Not Be Submarine-Launched
