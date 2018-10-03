Northrop Grumman [NOC] won a $171 million U.S. Navy contract for Lot 7 full rate production of the AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGMs), the company announced Tuesday.This award covers U.S., Italian Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force…
Northrop Grumman Wins $171 Million Contract For More AARGMs
